Nelson Mandela Bay ANC conference delayed by glitches in new membership system
The ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay conference scheduled for March has been postponed by at least three months due to delays caused by the party’s new membership system.
The system is meant to digitise and streamline memberships...
