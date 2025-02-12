Pan African operates Barberton Mines, one of the oldest gold mines in South Africa.
Pan African Resources considers interim dividend as gold soars
Mid-tier gold producer Pan African Resources on Wednesday announced the possible instatement of an interim dividend as the gold price climbed to all-time highs.
Speaking during the results presentation for the six months ended December 31, CEO Cobus Loots said the group has “tailwinds from the highest gold price in history”.
“This will allow a review of the group’s dividend policy after financial year-end, which could include instating interim dividend payments.”
Loots said the group will fully benefit from the prevailing spot gold price of $2,860/oz (R1,690,000/kg), which is 21% higher compared with the average price of $2,359/oz (R1,361,202/kg) in the six months ended December 31.
“We have tailwinds from the highest gold price in history and the group is materially unhedged,” he said.
The gold price rallied in 2024, hitting several records amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising inflation.
