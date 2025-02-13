Pensioner on a mission to brighten up Rosedale
Passionate Kariega gardener believes that flowers and plants uplift your spirit
A rose among the thorns aptly describes the labour of love along McNaughton Street in Kariega where an octogenarian has spent the last four years beautifying his garden, hoping to inspire others and change the face of Rosedale.
Since 2021, Klaas Peters has spent most of his days improving his garden which now boasts an array of bright and colourful flowers aimed at uplifting neighbours’ spirits in an area riddled with unemployment and gangsterism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.