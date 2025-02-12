A one-year-old boy was allegedly almost raped by a relative in Durban on Tuesday morning after his birthday party.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident took place about 6.30am. The child's mother called to say had found her relative naked in her bedroom on top of her baby. While paramedics and Rusa officers were on the way to the scene, several other calls were received, reporting an attempted rape.
Upon arrival, Rusa officers found several women, including the child's mother and grandmother, allegedly assaulting the suspect.
The mother said she had entered the room to find the man with his clothing off, attempting to rape her son.
“The relative stayed over after attending the infant's birthday party the previous night and requested to use the en suite bathroom before the incident. According to the mother, the man was naked from the waist down and had his shirt pulled up to his chest,” said Rusa.
Officers restrained the man when he intimidated the family in their presence. He was then covered with a towel. The man had sustained wounds to his mouth and face after allegedly being assaulted by several women on the scene.
The child's father, who identified himself as a policeman, allegedly attempted to handle the situation internally with his family.
Rusa officers declined to comment further and called the police to register a criminal case.
TimesLIVE
Relative arrested for attempted rape of one-year-old boy after birthday party
Suspect wounded on mouth and face after 'assault' by women on scene
Multimedia reporter
Image: RUSA/Facebook
A one-year-old boy was allegedly almost raped by a relative in Durban on Tuesday morning after his birthday party.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the incident took place about 6.30am. The child's mother called to say had found her relative naked in her bedroom on top of her baby. While paramedics and Rusa officers were on the way to the scene, several other calls were received, reporting an attempted rape.
Upon arrival, Rusa officers found several women, including the child's mother and grandmother, allegedly assaulting the suspect.
The mother said she had entered the room to find the man with his clothing off, attempting to rape her son.
“The relative stayed over after attending the infant's birthday party the previous night and requested to use the en suite bathroom before the incident. According to the mother, the man was naked from the waist down and had his shirt pulled up to his chest,” said Rusa.
Officers restrained the man when he intimidated the family in their presence. He was then covered with a towel. The man had sustained wounds to his mouth and face after allegedly being assaulted by several women on the scene.
The child's father, who identified himself as a policeman, allegedly attempted to handle the situation internally with his family.
Rusa officers declined to comment further and called the police to register a criminal case.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News