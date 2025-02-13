Row over relocation of Nelson Mandela Bay informal settlement
Councillor rejects plan to move residents into formal housing area
With a proposal to relocate residents across the road from his ward, a war of words has erupted between councillor Bulelani Matenjwa and Nelson Mandela Bay’s human settlements political head, Thembinkosi Mafana.
The municipality wants to move Nomakanjani informal settlement residents from a flood-prone area of Ward 53 to an open field in Ward 58, just across the road from Matenjwa’s Ward 59 — a formal housing area...
