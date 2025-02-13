Terror over spike in abductions
Recent incidents involving businessman, nine-year-old child shine spotlight on crisis
Less than 24 hours after the daylight abduction of Ebrahim Moosa in Kariega, police scaled the boundary wall of a house in Kwazakhele and rescued the prominent businessman.
After kicking down the door at about 4am on Wednesday, officers found the 74-year-old man tied up, scared and alone on the property...
