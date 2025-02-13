News

US funder pledges continued support for 12 Eastern Cape-based beneficiaries

Amazon vice-president commits substantial amount towards bursaries managed by Leva Foundation and Tangible Africa

By Herald Reporter - 13 February 2025

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

This quote by the late Nelson Mandela  is being exemplified by an American funder who has continued to pledge his support for 12 Eastern Cape-based beneficiaries...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS

Most Read