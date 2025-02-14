At least one person killed in Stanford Road crash

A man was killed on Friday morning in an accident on a notorious section of Stanford Road in Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man’s next of kin were being sought to help identify him.
When The Herald got to the scene, just east of Van der Kemp’s Kloof Bridge at about midday, a crowd of residents were gathered on the north side of Stanford Road, at the spot where a white Isuzu truck and a white Honda sedan had collided.
The front left of the truck had been bashed in, and the front of the sedan was smashed.
The driver of the sedan was killed, and his body was still trapped in the car, while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital in a Gardmed ambulance.
“At about 11.20am, an Isuzu truck was travelling on Stanford Road from Bethelsdorp towards Gelvandale in the vicinity of Van der Kemp’s Kloof, and a second vehicle, a white Honda, was travelling in Stanford in the direction of Bethelsdorp.
“It is unclear what exactly happened, but the truck and the vehicle collided head on.
“The driver of the Honda was alone in the vehicle, and he died on the scene.
“The deceased is unknown, light in complexion, and he was wearing a pink Uzzi shirt and blue boxer shorts with black Adidas tracksuit pants and black Adidas takkies.
“Bethelsdorp SAPS detectives are seeking [his] next of kin.
“A culpable homicide case has been opened for further investigation.”
A bystander, Mervyn Coltman, said while he had not seen what happened, the stretch of road was a collision hotspot.
“There are often accidents here, and people often drive too fast.
“It started when they put in this new section of road.
“The old road [Calpurnia, running below and parallel to Stanford] was better.
“People couldn’t travel so fast.”
Another bystander voiced a similar opinion, saying “speed was to blame” for many accidents on that stretch of road.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist police with information to help identify the deceased man could contact detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz on 082-319-8673 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.
“All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
The Herald
Police ask for help to identify driver of white Honda
At least one person killed in Stanford Road crash
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
A man was killed on Friday morning in an accident on a notorious section of Stanford Road in Bethelsdorp.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man’s next of kin were being sought to help identify him.
When The Herald got to the scene, just east of Van der Kemp’s Kloof Bridge at about midday, a crowd of residents were gathered on the north side of Stanford Road, at the spot where a white Isuzu truck and a white Honda sedan had collided.
The front left of the truck had been bashed in, and the front of the sedan was smashed.
The driver of the sedan was killed, and his body was still trapped in the car, while the driver of the truck was taken to hospital in a Gardmed ambulance.
“At about 11.20am, an Isuzu truck was travelling on Stanford Road from Bethelsdorp towards Gelvandale in the vicinity of Van der Kemp’s Kloof, and a second vehicle, a white Honda, was travelling in Stanford in the direction of Bethelsdorp.
“It is unclear what exactly happened, but the truck and the vehicle collided head on.
“The driver of the Honda was alone in the vehicle, and he died on the scene.
“The deceased is unknown, light in complexion, and he was wearing a pink Uzzi shirt and blue boxer shorts with black Adidas tracksuit pants and black Adidas takkies.
“Bethelsdorp SAPS detectives are seeking [his] next of kin.
“A culpable homicide case has been opened for further investigation.”
A bystander, Mervyn Coltman, said while he had not seen what happened, the stretch of road was a collision hotspot.
“There are often accidents here, and people often drive too fast.
“It started when they put in this new section of road.
“The old road [Calpurnia, running below and parallel to Stanford] was better.
“People couldn’t travel so fast.”
Another bystander voiced a similar opinion, saying “speed was to blame” for many accidents on that stretch of road.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist police with information to help identify the deceased man could contact detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz on 082-319-8673 or Crime Stop at 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
“Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.
“All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News