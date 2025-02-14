News

Concerns raised over number of veldfires in Knysna

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 14 February 2025

The abnormal frequency of veldfires — as many as four a day — in one section of Knysna has raised concerns among residents that malice is fuelling the situation. 

However the town’s Ward 9 councillor, Sharon Sabbagh, has placed the blame on land invaders clearing patches of ground to accommodate the erection of shacks...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...
Trump presses plan to 'have' Gaza, resettle 2 million Palestinians | REUTERS

Most Read