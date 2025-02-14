Hundreds of dead fish strewn on Blue Horizon Bay Beach
More than 1,000 dead fish washed up on the Blue Horizon Bay Beach on Wednesday morning, apparently after being stunned by a sudden drastic dip in sea temperature.
SA Institute of Aquatic Biodiversity scientist Nikki James, whose team got to the scene at about midday, said the fish kill extended west from below the Blue Horizon Bay Beach car park to at least as far as the mouth of the Van Staden’s River...
