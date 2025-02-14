Metro scores own goal in efforts to upgrade sports field
An almost R1.5m upgrade to a Booysen Park sports field has been kicked into touch after the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wanted to fix it up, only to realise that the city did not even own it.
The metro has secured and maintained the field, unaware that it was owned by a private company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.