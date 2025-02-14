Nelson Mandela Bay mayor says first 100 days have been a success
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has proclaimed success for her first 100 days in office.
She was speaking at a council meeting on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.