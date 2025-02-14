A self-proclaimed “King of Crocodiles” has been arrested after the circulation of a disturbing video showing the suspect teasing and hacking a Nile crocodile with a slasher in Limpopo.
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said an investigation was launched to identify the man after disturbing videos emerged of him teasing and kicking the animal on the snout during the incident believed to have taken place at Duthuni on January 18.
“Later, he uses a slasher to slash at the crocodile, striking it multiple times in the mouth. Several others are seen stoning the injured and defenceless animal,” said the NSPCA.
“Community members from the village where the incident took place appear to enjoy the behaviour, cheering the man on and stating the crocodile should be killed.
“After being alerted to the videos, the NSPCA inspectors immediately launched an investigation into this act of cruelty.”
The investigation led to NSPCA team members successfully locating and identifying the suspect in Duthuni village, near Thohoyandou in Limpopo.
The NSPCA voiced concern that the man appeared to show no remorse for his actions and afterwards allegedly declared himself “King of Crocodiles” and printed T-shirts with images of him teasing the creature.
The accused is in custody and will appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on February 17.
“This arrest is a significant step in holding animal abusers accountable, particularly those who commit such heinous acts for social media notoriety. The NSPCA remains committed to ensuring that justice is served.”
TimesLIVE
NSPCA arrests 'King of Crocodiles'
Image: Screenshot
