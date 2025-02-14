Pressure to comply with national accounting system
Bay municipality risks losing R380m from next equitable share allocation
After a decade of delays, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is under increasing pressure to comply with the National Treasury’s accounting system or risk losing R380m from its next equitable share allocation.
The city has spent millions of rand intended to help it comply with the Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts (mSCOA) but has failed to do so...
