Two Gqeberha kidnappings mere hours apart

Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in helping to locate two Gqeberha residents who were kidnapped just hours apart.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Juan Yang, 43, and Arshad Mahmood, 47, were kidnapped in unrelated incidents on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, respectively.
She said the SAPS Provincial Organised Crime: Anti-Gang Unit had taken over the investigation.
The motives behind the kidnappings remained unclear.
“In the first incident, Yang was reported missing on Thursday at about 5pm.
“Her family contacted the police after being unable to reach her.
“Yang’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was later found abandoned in Sakela Street, Kwazakhele.”
Janse Van Rensburg said in the second incident, which occurred at about 5.45am on Friday, Mahmood was kidnapped outside his business premises in Korsten.
“According to reports, five unidentified suspects arrived in a black JWM double cab and, at gunpoint, forced Mahmood into the vehicle before fleeing the scene.”
Police have opened cases of kidnapping.
“Anyone with information that could assist in tracing the victims are asked to contact Captain Christian Rowan on 082-442-1457, or call SAPS Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or visit the nearest police station.
“All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous.”
