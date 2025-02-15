Dietary concerns close to resolved for KwaNobuhle murder accused
The five men accused of going on a shooting spree in KwaNobuhle are expected to return to court on Monday.
All indications are that their trial will begin in earnest after a weeklong delay due to complaints about the food they were being served during the lunch adjournment at the Gqeberha high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.