Dietary concerns close to resolved for KwaNobuhle murder accused

By Riaan Marais - 15 February 2025

The five men accused of going on a shooting spree in KwaNobuhle are expected to return to court on Monday.

All indications are that their trial will begin in earnest after a weeklong delay due to complaints about the food they were being served during the lunch adjournment at the Gqeberha high court...

