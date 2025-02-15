An Imam was shot and killed in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.
Imam gunned down in Bethelsdorp
Image: GARETH WILSON
An Imam was shot and killed in Gqeberha on Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Imam Moegsien Hendricks, 58, was murdered in Extension 24, Bethelsdorp, at about 10am.
Police are urging anyone with information relating to the murder to contact police.
"It is alleged that Hendricks and a driver was inside a gold-coloured VW TRoc in Haley Place, Extension 24, Bethelsdorp when a silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped infront and blocked them from driving off.
"Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the vehicle.
"Thereafter they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks who was seated at the back of the vehicle was shot and killed."
She said the motive for the murder is unknown and forms part of the ongoing investigation.
"Police sought information from the community that can help to trace the murder.
"Anyone with the information can contact Detective Colonel Dawie Schotz on 082-319-8673 or SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or alternatively report to the nearest police station.
"All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous."
The Herald
