News

Leach murder trial postponed until next week

By Riaan Marais - 15 February 2025

Murder accused Reinhardt Leach made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, where his matter was postponed until next week.

The next state witness, believed to be from the Western Cape, was not at court on Friday, and state advocate Marius Stander requested that the matter be postponed until Monday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...

Most Read