Leach murder trial postponed until next week
Murder accused Reinhardt Leach made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha high court on Friday, where his matter was postponed until next week.
The next state witness, believed to be from the Western Cape, was not at court on Friday, and state advocate Marius Stander requested that the matter be postponed until Monday...
