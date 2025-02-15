News

Police probing gunfire in Somerset East police station

By Herald Reporter - 15 February 2025
Several gunshots rang through the Somerset East Police station.
BRAZEN ATTACK: Several gunshots rang through the Somerset East Police station.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Several gunshots were fired inside Kwanojoli (Somerset East) Police Station on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said few details had emerged so far, but the situation was stable.

"It is alleged that on Saturday at about 11.30am, several gunshots were fired inside Kwanojoli Police Station.

"There were neither reported fatalities nor injured people. The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation."

