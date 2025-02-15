Telly Chauke takes over as Petco CEO
The former chief sustainability officer for the Coega Development Corporation was recently appointed as the CEO of one of SA’s leading producer responsibility organisations (PRO), Petco.
Telly Chauke has replaced long-standing CEO Cheri Scholtz, who has been at the helm of the organisation since its inception in 2004...
