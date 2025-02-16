The search for a nine-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming with friends at Smelly Creek continued on Sunday.
Thukele Bosman was unexpectedly pulled away by a wave on Saturday and despite efforts to locate him, he remains missing.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at 2.25pm in North End.
“Thukele was swimming with friends when a wave pulled him into the sea,” she said.
“The friends ran home and informed his mother, who alerted the police.
“Various stakeholders (SAPS divers, Coastal Water Rescue, EMS, NMB life-saving/beach office) assisted with a search in the vicinity of the drowning, but the boy could not be found.”
She said the search was called off on Saturday night and continued on Sunday.
“The mother did open a missing-person report at SAPS Mount Road.”
Boy, 9, missing after being swept away by wave
Image: 123RF/EREMEY90
