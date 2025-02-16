Murder trial judge dismisses state application for him to recuse himself
Claims of bias against the prosecution and that the court treated a witness unfairly in the murder trial of Malibongwe Dwabayo were dismissed as “unreasonable, unfounded and unsustainable” by Gqeberha high court judge Denzil Potgieter on Friday.
Dismissing the state’s application for him to recuse himself from the matter, Potgieter found that the state had failed to prove the “perceived bias” it alleged he showed towards Detective Sgt Ridwaan Baatjies during his testimony in court. ..
