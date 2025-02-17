Alleged gang hitman appears in court for double murder
The murder trial of an alleged Gqeberha gang member, accused of a double murder in Bethelsdorp in 2023, got under way in the city’s high court on Monday morning.
Standing in the dock, Lushan Whitebooi, 26, accused of being a hitman for the notorious Mechanic Gang, cut a lonely figure before judge Phillip Zilwa and a deserted public gallery...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.