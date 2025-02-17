Chilling murder of gay imam a suspected hate crime
Government officials lead tributes to pioneering religious leader Muhsin Hendricks, who was gunned down in Gqeberha at the weekend
The murder of the world’s first openly gay imam in Gqeberha at the weekend triggered consternation as suspicions mounted that the chilling “hit-style” killing was a hate crime.
Imam Muhsin Hendricks, internationally known for his research and activism on Islam and sexual diversity, especially after coming out as gay in 1996, was gunned down in Bethelsdorp Extension 32 on Saturday at about 10am...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.