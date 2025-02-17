Eastern Cape clinics under immense strain
Patient care being compromised at health facilities plagued by staff shortages, rundown infrastructure and criminals
Staff shortages, safety concerns and dilapidated infrastructure — these are just some of the factors affecting services at clinics across the province.
Access to basic medical services has become a struggle for Gqeberha residents with some clinics opening only twice a week, vital supplies in short supply and violence a constant threat at many health facilities. ..
