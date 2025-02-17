Encroaching shacks put brakes on big Sanral project
Roads agency urgently requires relocation of 40 informal structures so upgrading of R335 between Motherwell and Addo can continue
A multimillion-rand Sanral project to upgrade the R335 between Motherwell and Addo faces delays due to the mushrooming of dozens of shacks and other informal structures in the demarcated construction area.
The project includes the upgrading of the 27.5km N2 interchange spanning six Nelson Mandela Bay wards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.