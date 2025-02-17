Health department beefs up security at Rosedale clinic
The Eastern Cape health department has installed a security camera and hired two additional security guards to man the Rosedale clinic following its temporary closure.
The clinic was shut from February 11 to 15 due to a stray bullet hitting the facility on the 10th...
