Innovative idea bags big prize for talented trio
Real world problems require real world solutions, and a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student and two friends are providing tangible action through technology which earned them top honours at the 2024 TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) Sustainathon Challenge.
The global competition is aimed at using technology to solve real-world problems and saw the trio of friends competing against 170 teams from all around the world...
