R10m fraud charges against ex-Amathole ANC regional secretary withdrawn

By Nomazima Nkosi - 17 February 2025

The charges against former Amathole ANC regional secretary Teris Ntutu in a R10m plastic bag fraud and corruption case at the Mnquma municipality have been withdrawn.

Ntutu was facing charges related to the irregular awarding of contracts and gratifications received...

Most Read