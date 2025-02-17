R10m fraud charges against ex-Amathole ANC regional secretary withdrawn
The charges against former Amathole ANC regional secretary Teris Ntutu in a R10m plastic bag fraud and corruption case at the Mnquma municipality have been withdrawn.
Ntutu was facing charges related to the irregular awarding of contracts and gratifications received...
