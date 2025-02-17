True grit, great racing, a photo finish — Herald Cycle Tour had it all

It was nearly the end of the road for Johan “Badie” Badenhorst before he had even started the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.
However, thanks to a sponsor that went the extra mile and a heap full of Friendly City grit, he finished in triumph.
Badenhorst, 63, set out on the short ride from his Summerstrand home on Sunday morning for Something Good for the start of the race, which he was set to ride with his son, Willie.
He had not gone far when he picked up a thorn and, though he had tubeless tyres on his bike, greatly reducing the chance of a flat, that is exactly what happened.
With time running out, he ran to the start zone where he spotted a bike in a stand outside the Telkom tent.
He grabbed one of the representatives of the corporation, who immediately understood his predicament and handed the bike over and Badenhorst was on his way, albeit 10 minutes after the firing of the starting gun.
He said the 106km race — his third Herald Cycle Tour — had been challenging.
“It was tough. The gears did not work too well, and it was actually a kids’ bike, so the saddle was a bit low.
“But I finished.”
Willie, who was competing in his first Herald Cycle Tour, said the idea had been that he and his father would ride together but, unsure whether his dad would start at all, he had set off as scheduled with the rest of the field.
“So, I can say this time that I beat him,” he said, laughing.
Badenhorst’s wife, Monica, said she had been worried.
“He phoned me 14km in to tell me the story. I was a bit concerned that at his age he might get a heart attack.”
The 2025 Herald Cycle Tour was sponsored by a number of companies but “fuelled by Astron Energy and made possible by Telkom”.
The action was almost as hot as the weather on Sunday and rounded out with Cape Town cyclists Hanro Geldenhuys (Team RDX) and Hayley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) successfully defending their The Herald Cycle Tour 106km Classic titles.
In the men’s race, it came down to a photo finish with Geldenhuys earning his second consecutive title with a time of two hours 25 minutes and 41 seconds.
In the women’s race, Preen earned her third successive title and her fourth overall after completing the course in a time of 2:52:05.
The weather was hot and at noon many of the participants were enjoying an ice-cold beverage while waiting for the last riders to come in, and the prize-giving thereafter.
With the relaxed and happy atmosphere and a flat, azure sea framing proceedings off Pollok Beach, it was the perfect picture postcard for Gqeberha.
Sithsaba Xhala, general manager of Eyona Energy, a franchisee in the Eastern Cape of Astron Energy, said he was pleased with how the event had gone.
“We are not just about what happens at our service stations, we are also about events like this, which are in turn part of the fabric of the Eastern Cape.”
The Herald
True grit, great racing, a photo finish — Herald Cycle Tour had it all
Image: GUY ROGERS
