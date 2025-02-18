Addo’s Hapoor Dam to be closed

One of the Addo Elephant National Park’s major landmarks, the Hapoor Dam, is being fenced up to ensure its future as being among the top spots to snap Africa’s largest land mammal.
South African National Parks (SANparks) spokesperson JP Louw said the park’s biggest dam was no longer ideal for usage by animals due to clay substrate constructs.
The dam is frequented by dozens of elephants and other species daily for both drinking and cooling down, however, the clay poses difficulties in terms of mobility especially for smaller, younger animals.
“It has been concluded that the best and lasting solution would be the construction of a concrete structure,” Louw said.
“A 45 x 30m dam of about two metres deep, more or less the size of Hapoor, would cost in the region of R3.5m to construct.
“The SANParks Honorary Rangers (the official volunteer organisation of South African National Parks) in the Addo Region is mobilising required resources for this project to be realised.”
Louw said once the resources were acquired, the new dam would be built on the opposite side of the road to the existing water hole.
“Once complete, the Hapoor Dam will then be rehabilitated and fenced off to prevent access for animals.”
He said those interested in contributing to the project should following the link,https://www.payfast.co.za/donate/go/sanparksvolunteers.
Donors should use ADDO DAMPROJECT as the reference.
The Herald
