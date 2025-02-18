The EFF insisted everyone involved, including the owner and manager, must face the law.
EFF demands closure of Zanzou club and arrests of management
Man named on social media as club owner says he is a silent strategic partner
Journalist
Image: EFF Gauteng/ X
The EFF in Gauteng has called for the immediate closure of the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria and the arrest of its owner after several videos showing alleged acts of human rights violations perpetrated by the security team at the club.
The videos allegedly show men being beaten, having their heads submerged in buckets of water and being forced to masturbate with beer bottles.
Provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga condemned the behaviour: “Such abhorrent behaviour cannot be tolerated in a society that prides itself on upholding human dignity and justice.
“The EFF strongly believes there is no reason whatsoever to justify the dehumanisation of other people like that. We condemn these inhumane acts and demand immediate legal action against the perpetrators.”
The EFF protested outside the club on Monday night, demanding justice for the victims and accountability from club management.
Zanzou said the security personnel responsible for the abuse had been dismissed, and the club was exploring legal action.
