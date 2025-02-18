Ex-Gqeberha escape artist’s show enthrals Valentine’s crowd
The air was filled with magic and love when Gqeberha’s very own award-winning escape artist and magician, Li Lau, took to the stage in his hometown at the weekend.
The two-day Valentine’s-themed show at Nineteen33 in Fairview had audiences on the edge of their seats, captivated by a mesmerising mix of illusions, mystery and romance...
