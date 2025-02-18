Pioneering gay imam slain in Gqeberha laid to rest

A visionary leader, compassionate mentor and a beacon of hope for many people.
This is how brutally murdered Muhsin Hendricks, 57, the world’s first openly gay imam, was described after his burial this week.
The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which Hendricks founded in 2018, confirmed his burial on Monday, saying details regarding the memorial service would be announced during the week.
Hendricks, internationally known for his research and activism on Islam and sexual diversity, especially after coming out as gay in 1996, was gunned down in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Saturday at about 10am.
He was shot several times while seated in the back of a gold VW T-Roc.
The driver of the vehicle was not harmed.
Police have not established a motive for the murder, which made international headlines, but rights groups fear it could have been a hate crime.
The pioneering and controversial imam was in Gqeberha to preside over the marriages of two interfaith heterosexual couples.
The foundation said the Hendricks family was grieving privately and requested complete confidentiality.
It said despite the imam’s untimely death, his legacy would continue.
“The board of the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation is committed to ensuring his missions continue while carefully considering the safety of its beneficiaries.
“The foundation is in discussion with key allies on how best to uphold his mission going forward.
“The loss of Imam Muhsin Hendricks is immeasurable.
“We call on all those inspired by his work to stand together in solidarity, ensuring that his vision of a just and inclusive society continues to thrive.”
A 34-second video purportedly showing the cold-blooded killing and posted on social media surfaced at the weekend.
The footage begins with Hendricks’ VW shown being parked in by a silver Toyota Hilux.
As the VW driver tries to drive off, the Hilux blocks its path before an unidentified hooded man climbs out of the passenger side door, runs up to the driver’s side of the VW and fires several gunshots through the window.
The shooter then gets back into the bakkie before it makes a U-turn and drives off.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday no-one had been arrested.
She said anyone with the information on the murder should contact detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz on 082-319-8673 or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or report to the nearest police station.
All information would be treated confidentially
The Herald
Pioneering gay imam slain in Gqeberha laid to rest
Image: FACEBOOK
A visionary leader, compassionate mentor and a beacon of hope for many people.
This is how brutally murdered Muhsin Hendricks, 57, the world’s first openly gay imam, was described after his burial this week.
The Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, which Hendricks founded in 2018, confirmed his burial on Monday, saying details regarding the memorial service would be announced during the week.
Hendricks, internationally known for his research and activism on Islam and sexual diversity, especially after coming out as gay in 1996, was gunned down in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Saturday at about 10am.
He was shot several times while seated in the back of a gold VW T-Roc.
The driver of the vehicle was not harmed.
Police have not established a motive for the murder, which made international headlines, but rights groups fear it could have been a hate crime.
The pioneering and controversial imam was in Gqeberha to preside over the marriages of two interfaith heterosexual couples.
The foundation said the Hendricks family was grieving privately and requested complete confidentiality.
It said despite the imam’s untimely death, his legacy would continue.
“The board of the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation is committed to ensuring his missions continue while carefully considering the safety of its beneficiaries.
“The foundation is in discussion with key allies on how best to uphold his mission going forward.
“The loss of Imam Muhsin Hendricks is immeasurable.
“We call on all those inspired by his work to stand together in solidarity, ensuring that his vision of a just and inclusive society continues to thrive.”
A 34-second video purportedly showing the cold-blooded killing and posted on social media surfaced at the weekend.
The footage begins with Hendricks’ VW shown being parked in by a silver Toyota Hilux.
As the VW driver tries to drive off, the Hilux blocks its path before an unidentified hooded man climbs out of the passenger side door, runs up to the driver’s side of the VW and fires several gunshots through the window.
The shooter then gets back into the bakkie before it makes a U-turn and drives off.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Tuesday no-one had been arrested.
She said anyone with the information on the murder should contact detective Colonel Dawie Scholtz on 082-319-8673 or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or report to the nearest police station.
All information would be treated confidentially
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News