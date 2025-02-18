News

Plettenberg Bay airport upgrade contract terminated after dispute

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 18 February 2025

rsa.AERO has lost its deal with the Bitou municipality, almost a year after winning the tender to operate and manage the Plettenberg Bay Airport.

On Friday, the Bitou council adopted a resolution which will lead to the termination of the agreement...

