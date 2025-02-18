Psychiatric patients ‘not being fed properly due to kitchen failures’
A dispute over cooking equipment has sparked chaos at Elizabeth Donkin Hospital in Gqeberha, with patients complaining that they have been without proper food for about two weeks.
The issue has been compounded by alleged ongoing maintenance problems and claims that patients who were ready to be discharged slept in the same ward as those with more serious issues...
