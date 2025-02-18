News

Talented cast woos audiences in romantic ‘Everybody Talks’

Love takes centre stage in Impact’s annual Valentine’s cabaret

By Simtembile Mgidi - 18 February 2025

Two Nelson Mandela University students enthralled audiences as they led them along a journey of love, laughs and dance in Everybody Talks, staged at the Savoy Theatre.

Impact Community Theatre’s (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society) annual Valentine’s cabaret saw third-year Bachelor of music students Caleb Zola, who performed in Grease and Hairspray, and accomplished young vocal director Hannah Barth in the lead roles as the bride and groom...

