Teacher suspended after 11-year-old pupil is raped

The Gauteng department of education says it has removed a 45-year-old teacher from a school after allegations that he raped an 11-year-old pupil at his house.
It is alleged the teacher, from Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto, raped the child on February 13.
MEC Matome Chiloane said he was “deeply disturbed and devastated” by the allegation.
“A police case has been opened against the teacher and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this allegation.
“As an immediate step, the educator has been precautionarily removed from the school. This measure is taken to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the affected learner and the broader school community. The department will also ensure that all due processes are followed to address this matter appropriately.”
Chiloane said in recognising the emotional and psychological impact of the incident, he was committed to ensuring that the child receives the necessary support, and that academic assistance will be arranged to minimise any disruption to her education.
“We are profoundly devastated by this serious allegation against this educator. Educators are custodians of education and youth development in our schools. As such, they should not engage in actions that could potentially traumatise the young minds that they are teaching, especially such injustices that continue to plague our democratic society,” Chiloane said.
Chiloane also appealed to law enforcement agencies to handle the case “with the sensitivity it deserves”.
“Any form of alleged misconduct by educators will not be tolerated.”
