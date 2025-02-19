Ex-Grey coach was 'protected', attorney claims
Allegations come to light in defamation case against Carelse
Despite allegations of sexual misconduct, an assault conviction and disciplinary action after pupils got drunk on his watch, former high school sports coach Dean Carelse got away with little more than a slap on the wrist.
These were the allegations put to former Grey High School principal Neil Crawford when he was called to testify in a R250,000 defamation case against the convicted sex offender in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday...
