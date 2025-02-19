Firefighters are battling multiple wildfires fanned by strong winds that destroyed a home, sheds and crops overnight in the Cape winelands.
The Cape winelands district municipality said one of the “problematic” fires started on Oaklands farm above the town of Wellington, about 75km northeast of Cape Town.
“Gale force winds and high fuel loads provided by eucalyptus plantations and other vegetation caused the fire to spread very quickly. The fire travelled down to Slangrivier Road, where it jumped and moved into the Bo-Hermon area,” said the municipality.
“Despite multiple crews, firefighting tankers, purpose-built Land Cruisers and the support of local farmers and agricultural workers, two sheds and a home have been destroyed. Two cottages high on the mountainside were evacuated; however, fire services were able to protect these structures.
“Damage to crops have been reported; however, at this stage, it is difficult to establish the extent of damage.”
Firefighters battle wildfires in Cape winelands
At least one home destroyed as blaze is driven by gale force winds
Image: Cape Winelands district municipality/Facebook
The South African Weather Service issued a warning for “extremely high fire danger conditions” over the western parts of the Western Cape, Garden Route and adjacent interior. Strong winds have prevented helicopters from joining firefighting efforts.
Another blaze at Boontjiesrivier outside Wolseley was contained and teams were tackling flare-ups.
“The teams here were assisted by Nature Conservation Corporation and the Witzenberg municipality’s fire services. Other than one firefighter who sustained injuries at Lateganskop, no further injuries have been reported,” said the municipality.
A new fire was also reported in the Koue Bokkeveld.
TimesLIVE
