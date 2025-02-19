Inefficient logistics put R5bn squeeze on citrus exports
Huge costs, incurred in 2024 alone, show large-scale public-private partnerships at ports urgently needed, growers’ association boss says
An independent study has found that inefficient rail and port logistics cost the citrus industry more than R5bn in 2024 alone.
The finding by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy was flagged in a statement this week by the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, which is calling for the government to accelerate the implementation of public-private partnerships to overcome these inefficiencies...
