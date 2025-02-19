Nelson Mandela Bay chamber launches skills development desk

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber launched a skills development desk on Tuesday to bridge the unemployment gap, especially among youth through training.
This will address the technical skills shortage in the manufacturing sector.
The initiative is in partnership with Harambee and funded by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).
It was launched at the Dolphins Leap Conference and Events Centre.
Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the desk included a skills audit in targeted manufacturers.
“There will be a targeted approach where we will look into the biggest manufacturers in the city and learn what their current and future needs are and where they are lacking so we can orientate the work of the skills development desk to meet those needs.
“It is important that underpinning these efforts more pupils become proficient in mathematics core at a matric level and that there is greater awareness of the job opportunities which are available in the technical fields.”
Van Huyssteen said they would recruit 15 youth digital process technicians to be trained in this role.
“The aim is to provide a skills-matching service. We’ve already started engaging with incoming investors finding out what their needs are.”
ECDC chief executive Ayanda Wakaba said the collaboration gave them hope.
“The economy is not growing at a pace that makes a difference in creating jobs nor building a thriving society.”
Wakaba said the desk involved the chamber working with partners and establishing the needs of the private sector from a labour force point of view.
“For the province to flourish, private-public partnerships are key to foster job creation because government is not designed for that purpose but to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”
Harambee skills adviser Sebolelo Chabane said this was the first time she would experience an industry-led skills development approach.
“What’s meaningful about this particular initiative is that business is not an observer but the leader taking charge of the unemployment crisis that plagues society.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay chamber launches skills development desk
Image: ANDISA BONANI
The Herald
