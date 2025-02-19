New initiative to fight youth unemployment unveiled at G20 meeting
Countries with some of the world’s largest economies are taking action against youth unemployment with a new initiative that seeks to cut the rate of joblessness around the globe by 2030.
The initiative was announced during the G20 summit with one of the meetings taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay where global leaders from representative countries attended...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.