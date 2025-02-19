Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a triple murder after the bodies of three men were found in Wells Estate on Wednesday morning.
A fourth victim survived the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the Swartkops police station were notified of a shooting incident at the Elephant Park informal settlement at about 11am.
“On arrival at the scene in Dwarha Street they found a green Ford Fiesta standing against a lamp post between shacks. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.”
She said the bodies of two of the deceased, aged 23 and 32, were found inside the car, while a third body, age unknown, was found next to the car.
All had suffered bullet wounds to the head.
The condition of the fourth victim, who was rushed to hospital, is unknown at this stage.
The names of the dead will be released once their next of kin have been notified.
The matter was handed over to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit which is investigating three murders and an attempted murder.
The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Monde Sitole on 082-457-2812.
Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Police investigate triple murder in Wells Estate
