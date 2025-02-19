A tornado swept through Montana, Pretoria North, on Tuesday night, damaging vehicles and buildings.
The City of Tshwane emergency services department said several buildings in a residential complex in Veda Street, near Enkeldoorn Street, suffered major damage, specially on the upper floors and roofs.
External geysers and corrugated iron roof sheets were damaged and torn off by strong wind, leaving units exposed to rain.
EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said rainwater seeped into damaged buildings and caused damage on the top floors of residential units.
He said residents were evacuated and sheltered temporarily in neighbouring units.
"Our disaster management officials were at the scene doing assessments of the damage and determining how they can assist affected families."
Mnguni said a flooding incident was reported to the Emergency communication centre at about 6pm. He said firefighting resources were dispatched to the area from the Innesdale, Wonderboom and Rosslyn fire stations. This included a water rescue unit, a rapid intervention unit, a video unit and a district commander’s unit.
"There was a significant damage caused by the storm, which uprooted trees and blew away roof sheets on buildings, carports and other structures in the area along Sefako Makgatho Drive."
Mnguni said the city also received calls of flooding incidents in Mabopane, Pretoria North.
He confirmed no injuries were reported.
Tornado damages buildings in Pretoria North
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Mnguni called on communities to be vigilant and observe these safety measures:
TimesLIVE
