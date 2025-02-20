Arts festival theatre production shines light on abuse
Award-winning Motherwell producer Lungelwa Magqamfana is bringing her latest theatre production to the Mandela Bay Arts Festival with the intent of taking taboo topics and bringing them centre stage.
With a focus on raising awareness about the devastating impact of abuse, the production, entitled Ibhinqa (A Woman), explores themes of power and control as well as the courage required to break free from cycles of abuse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.