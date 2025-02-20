News

Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet to present two concerts in Gqeberha

By Herald Reporter - 20 February 2025
The Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet are presenting two concerts in Gqeberha
ACCLAIMED ENSEMBLE: The Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet are presenting two concerts in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED

Renowned for their dynamic recitals, South African interpretations and performing world premieres, the Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet are set to  delight Gqeberha audiences with concerts on Saturday and Sunday.

Marking the ensemble’s first concerts of 2025, the first showcase, Unity in Music, in collaboration with the Roselane Music Conservatoire, will be held at the Roselane United Congregational Church in Kariega on Saturday.

The second concert, hosted by the Port Elizabeth Music Society, will be held at Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium on Sunday.

This concert will also open the society’s 2025 concert series.

The Quintet promises to deliver performances that highlight the expressive and versatile nature of the clarinet within a chamber music setting.

The programme will feature an engaging selection of classical masterworks, contemporary compositions, commissioned pieces, and unique SA arrangements.

Audiences can look forward to works by Mozart, Strauss, Lehár, Toda, Wyntin and McCoy.

Tickets for both performances will be available at the door. 

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz G 400d
Budget Speech 2025

Most Read