Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet to present two concerts in Gqeberha

Renowned for their dynamic recitals, South African interpretations and performing world premieres, the Cape Reeds Clarinet Quintet are set to delight Gqeberha audiences with concerts on Saturday and Sunday.
Marking the ensemble’s first concerts of 2025, the first showcase, Unity in Music, in collaboration with the Roselane Music Conservatoire, will be held at the Roselane United Congregational Church in Kariega on Saturday.
The second concert, hosted by the Port Elizabeth Music Society, will be held at Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium on Sunday.
This concert will also open the society’s 2025 concert series.
The Quintet promises to deliver performances that highlight the expressive and versatile nature of the clarinet within a chamber music setting.
The programme will feature an engaging selection of classical masterworks, contemporary compositions, commissioned pieces, and unique SA arrangements.
Audiences can look forward to works by Mozart, Strauss, Lehár, Toda, Wyntin and McCoy.
Tickets for both performances will be available at the door.
Image: SUPPLIED
