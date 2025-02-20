News

Court tells Dean Carelse to pay up

Lawyer wins defamation case against convicted sex offender

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 20 February 2025

“I’m glad that the public has seen the real face of Dean Carelse.”

These were the words of Gqeberha advocate David Smith after he won his civil case for defamation against the convicted sex offender...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025
M23 rebels advance into eastern Congo's strategic city of Bukavu | REUTERS

Most Read