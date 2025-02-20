Court tells Dean Carelse to pay up
Lawyer wins defamation case against convicted sex offender
“I’m glad that the public has seen the real face of Dean Carelse.”
These were the words of Gqeberha advocate David Smith after he won his civil case for defamation against the convicted sex offender...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.