Ernst Roets leaves Solidarity Movement to 'live out his calling'

Ernst Roets, the head of policy at the Solidarity Movement and former AfriForum deputy CEO, has resigned to “pursue greater contributions outside the movement”.
Roets has been involved with the Solidarity Movement for 20 years and his decision to leave was because he became convinced there was “more space” to contribute outside the movement.
“I became convinced that there was more space for me outside to live out my calling and truly mean something to our people — that I will be able to make a greater contribution.
“Over the past few weeks, I have once again realised how incredible my wife and children, my family and my close friends are. I am overwhelmed by a feeling of gratitude, more than anything else. My excitement about the chapter ahead is much greater than the sadness about the chapter I am closing,” he said.
He expressed gratitude to the Solidarity Movement, especially AfriForum, for the opportunities he received and wished its leaders all the best with the “great task that rests on their shoulders”.
Roets was appointed head of policy of the movement in August 2023 after serving as AfriForum’s CEO for strategy and international relations. He authored the 2018 book Kill The Boer in which he claimed that politicians and the government were complicit in the increase in farm murders. This was also allegedly incited by the singing of the struggle song Kill the Boer.
Roets' resignation comes while AfriForum and its partners are being criticised for allegedly spreading misinformation for the US to use as an excuse to intervene in the country's policies. Their campaign is alleged to have influenced US President Donald Trump to halt HIV funding aid while inviting Afrikaners to apply to the US for refugee status.
But AfriForum declined the refugee offer, saying Afrikaners wanted to remain in the country.
Meanwhile, the MK Party and the Black Forum SA called for AfriForum to be charged with treason for “spreading misinformation” about the newly signed Expropriation Act.
