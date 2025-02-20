The murder of a baby girl in Soweto last year has led to a sentence of life imprisonment for her father.
TimesLIVE
Father who killed baby, taunted his ex with haunting messages, receives life sentence
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch
The murder of a baby girl in Soweto last year has led to a sentence of life imprisonment for her father.
Hloniphani Trust Sithole strangled seven-month-old Ntokozo Mokoena in Kagiso, Soweto, on February 26, two weeks after a relationship break-up with the mother of his baby, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The 30-year-old had taken her from her home under the guise of going shopping, but never returned.
Over the next two days, he sent his ex-girlfriend voice messages and photos directing her to the location of the child’s body.
Following the directions, community members and police discovered the lifeless body of the infant in an open field. Paramedics later confirmed the cause of death was strangulation.
Sithole was apprehended the following month by community policing forum members, who found him in possession of a cellphone and wallet that had been taken at knifepoint from a resident.
Prosecutor Zamikhaya Staffa urged the Johannesburg high court to impose a harsh sentence, emphasising the alarming rise in violence against women and children and the need for a strong judicial response. “The court concurred, acknowledging the prevalence of such crimes and affirming that the deceased suffered a painful death at the hands of her father,” Mjonondwane said.
In addition to life imprisonment, the court also imposed additional sentences of five years for kidnapping, 15 years for robbery and four years for contravening the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
